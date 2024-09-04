Revamped Nutanix Program Focuses on Migrating VMware Customers

Nutanix is closely aligning its partner program update with prioritizing the capture of defecting VMware partners and customers. The question is whether this strategy will work beyond the short term.

By Larry Walsh

As Broadcom implemented rapid and disruptive changes to the VMware partner program and community, Nutanix seized the opportunity to lure partners and customers away from the virtualization market leader. In its latest update to the partner program, Nutanix is formalizing initiatives designed to capitalize on the confusion and dissatisfaction within the VMware community.

The recently announced updates to the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program include streamlined performance requirements, the introduction of a new “Premium” tier, growth rebates, and enhanced training and certification resources. These changes aim to make Nutanix — a challenger in the cloud hyperconverged infrastruc...