Salesforce Expands Market Reach With AWS

  • November 28, 2023
  • Posted by: Larry Walsh
  • Category: Analyst Notes
Expanded partnership will make market-leading CRM available on cloud marketplace, open new capabilities to end customers.
 By Larry Walsh 

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) pioneer and customer relationship management (CRM) market leader Salesforce is a longtime friend of the channel, working with a sprawling army of consultants, professional services organizations, and independent software vendors (ISVs), but it’s not well-known for selling through or with the channel. That’s changing with a new partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). 

At the annual AWS re:Invent conference, Salesforce announced it would start selling select products through the AWS Marketplace, breaking from its traditional direct-sales model. 

“Today’s announcement is an incredible milestone in the evolution of our long-standing partnership with AWS,” said Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce. “We’re bri...

