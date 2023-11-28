Salesforce Expands Market Reach With AWS

Expanded partnership will make market-leading CRM available on cloud marketplace, open new capabilities to end customers.

By Larry Walsh

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) pioneer and customer relationship management (CRM) market leader Salesforce is a longtime friend of the channel, working with a sprawling army of consultants, professional services organizations, and independent software vendors (ISVs), but it’s not well-known for selling through or with the channel. That’s changing with a new partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

At the annual AWS re:Invent conference, Salesforce announced it would start selling select products through the AWS Marketplace, breaking from its traditional direct-sales model.

“Today’s announcement is an incredible milestone in the evolution of our long-standing partnership with AWS,” said Marc Benioff, chair and CEO of Salesforce. “We’re bri...