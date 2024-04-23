SAP’s Strong Quarter Highlights Partner Ecosystem Power

SAP credits partners in creating the systems on top of its enterprise platform that generate value and maintain customer demand for its cloud-based products.

By Larry Walsh

SAP's impressive first quarter 2024 results, with cloud revenue increasing 33% year-over-year to EUR 3.9 billion and total revenue growing by 10%, are credited—in part—to the contributions of the company’s partner ecosystem in expanding market coverage, developing value-generating systems, and delivering satisfying customer experiences.

At the core of SAP's success is its strategic shift towards cloud-based solutions, a transition accelerated and scaled by its network of over 22,000 partners worldwide. Resellers, system integrators, and independent software vendors (ISVs) are driving the adoption of initiatives like "RISE with SAP" and the Cloud ERP Suite, effectively extending SAP's market reach and facilitati...