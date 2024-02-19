Skyhigh Services Ascend With New Program Update

The security vendor updated its Altitude Partner Program to include professional services and specializations to help partners address the security talent shortage and unique data protection needs of their customers.

Channelnomics IQ Exclusive

By Larry Walsh

Even as artificial intelligence (AI) hype grows, businesses are still primarily concerned with security due to increasing threats and a lack of skilled professionals. In this context, the recent update to Skyhigh Security's Altitude Partner Program is timely.

By focusing on managed security services and adding professional services and specializations, Skyhigh is addressing the critical need for more cybersecurity talent, aligning with the top priorities of most businesses' IT needs.

Skyhigh’s inclusion of professional services in its MSP program addresses this issue head-on. By equipping partners with advanced training ...