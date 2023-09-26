Sluggish Growth, Economic Uncertainty Loom Over the Channel

The global economy is shifting under multiple pressure points like deglobalization and inflation, but it’s not necessarily careening into recession. In this special edition of In the Margins, Channelnomics’s Larry Walsh and T.C. Doyle provides an insider’s look at the economic trends impacting the tech industry. Get unique insights on how vendors and partners can navigate uncertainty, tightening budgets, and slowing growth in 2023 and beyond. Learn what steps you can take to conserve resources and optimize operations for future success.