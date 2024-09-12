Stop Overpacking Your Event Agendas

Planning the right amount of content at events is part art, part science; the reward for doing so is a top-notch attendee experience.

By Maddie Frank

What I’m about to say might sound like clickbait, but don’t worry; it’s not. There’s something almost everyone gets wrong in event planning, and you probably do too. Creating the agenda.

Whether an event is for 10 people or 10,000, whether the audience consists of internal teams, partners, or end customers, everyone’s first instinct when creating an agenda is to cram in as many activities as possible, allotting far too little time for each. It’s easy to see why. Events aren’t easy or cheap to produce and are a time commitment for all attendees, so you want to create the most value.

But an agenda packed tight with activities can create a domino effect of chaos. One session running late can set other activities back. It can also mean you won’t have time to get through everything you’ve planned, or that you’ll have to curtail a particularly productive discussion to beat the clock.

Agenda-setting is equal parts art and science. It can take years to perfect, but there are ways you can be smart about time-keeping in the here and now:

Set a goal and stick to it: Every event needs to have one clear goal. Before you create your agenda, write out a clear, concise statement of what that is and how the event provides your attendees with value. Ask yourself if each and every session or activity on the agenda is moving toward that goal. If not, skip it. Temper internal expectations: Too often, events can get hijacked by higher-ups. It’s easy for them to say, “since everyone is here, let’s add this to the agenda,” or “we need to boil the ocean and solve the world’s problems in a one-day strategic planning session.” Managing expectations is important in making sure your event is streamlined and productive. List and prioritize all possible activities: Make a list of all potential activities — workshops, announcements, presentations, etc. Put them in order of importance to your audience. If you’re struggling to create that order, ask a few potential attendees to weigh in through interviews or a survey. Be realistic when assigning time to activities: Admittedly, this is the hardest part of creating your agenda, but it’s where the real magic happens. A rule of thumb: Time your activities; then add 20% (50% for introductions). It sounds like a lot, but it actually pans out in real time. Building a buffer into each session will keep things from being rushed. The list of possible delays is long. Introductions can take longer than planned because of unforeseen technical difficulties; attendees may have questions or thoughts to share out of the gate; there may be additional housekeeping duties that need to be handled; workshops and group discussions can be slow to start because attendees are hesitant to chime in until the conversation gains momentum. And so on. Bear in mind that there should always be Q&A time at the end of a presentation. And it’s better to end early than to run late. Nobody will mind an extra coffee break or some bonus networking time. Plan breaks: Scheduled breaks give attendees a chance to get refreshments, use the restroom, or answer a few e-mails without missing out on content. They also give hosts a chance to square off on notes, take a breath, or connect with attendees. Most important, breaks give everyone a chance to recharge. As a general rule, it’s wise to plan a 20-minute break after two hours and then an hour-long break two hours later. Beg, borrow, and steal: Whether you’re planning a partner advisory board, a sales kickoff, or a leadership retreat for strategic planning, chances are good that someone you know has done something similar. Lean on people in your company or network for agendas that have worked for them. For larger events, find agendas online. Study their timing and structure as a guide. Make good use of pre-reads: A few days ahead of the event, send all attendees a copy of the agenda. That should include the event goal and any written materials that provide context or background information. Sending the agenda beforehand will allow you to skip expository information and jump right into the good stuff. Be realistic with it, though. A two-page double-spaced PDF with bullets is more likely to be read than a 10-page single-spaced Word file. Don’t reinvent the wheel: Take notes on what works and what doesn’t with your agenda during the event. Be honest with yourself. Ask attendees for their feedback through your event survey. There’s no point repeating mistakes or making changes to something that was well-executed. The next time you plan an event, you’ll be glad you won’t have to start from scratch.

While it’s a natural instinct to get the “most bang for your buck” by adding everything to your agenda, it can be detrimental to your event to do so. Before you start writing presentations or drafting workshops, take a deep breath and remember that quality takes precedence over quantity.

Maddie Frank, director of Channelnomics IQ (CiQ), specializes in channel relationship management and marketing programs. In that role, she provides go-to-market intelligence and support services to Channelnomics clients.