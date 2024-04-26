Taking Time to Go Slow

Many people in the channel are in a hurry to get things done. When given a task, the first thing channel pros often do is jump into “solve mode” which is quickly followed by “action mode” to make the task happen as quickly as possible. Too often, though, channel project managers and teams dive into solutions before fully understanding the problem or objective. Something the channel can do to help improve their outcomes is to take the time to slow things down. Larry Walsh provides more thoughts inspired by his “slow time” in Mexico.