Taylor Swift’s 7 Lessons for the Channel

Taylor Swift is more than a pop star, she’s a meteoric businesswoman and entrepreneur. Businesses and individuals are studying her methods and models to apply to their own ventures. And she’s worth the study. Over the course of her two-decade career, Swift has reinvented herself, mastered marketing, and changed the rules of the industry around her. With each era of her development and career, Swift has achieved higher and higher levels of success. Swift’s business savviness and career milestones hold several lessons for businesspeople, including technology vendors and channel partners. In this episode of In the Margins, Larry Walsh and Maddie Frank explore seven lessons the channel can learn from Taylor Swift.