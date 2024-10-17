New TD Synnex Program Makes AI the Destination

Destination AI is a good example of how distributors and vendors should structure the enablement of partners' artificial intelligence adoption.

By Larry Walsh

Artificial intelligence represents a significant and rapidly expanding market opportunity for vendors and partners. For partners, the challenge lies in identifying the right systems that meet their customers’ needs, accessing the products and resources required to build those systems, and securing financing.

TD Synnex, a leading global technology distributor, is revolutionizing its approach to facilitate technology adoption and enhance partner go-to-market strategies through artificial intelligence by introducing a range of new services and capabilities and providing crucial insights, resources, and support to position partners for success in this rapidly expanding field.

Through its new initiative, the Destination AI Practice Acce...