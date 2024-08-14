The Enduring Draw of the Channel Focus Community

For more than a quarter-century, the Channel Focus community has served as the meeting point of channel professionals and thought leaders. In this episode of ‘The Network Effect,’ Rod Baptie explains the enduring draw of this portfolio of events.

The latest episode of “The Network Effect” podcast features a conversation between host Larry Walsh and Rod Baptie, CEO of Baptie and Company, about the long-standing impact of the Channel Focus Community. With a history spanning over 27 years, Channel Focus has established itself as a key resource for channel professionals, providing a platform for industry leaders to come together to share insights and tackle pressing challenges.

In this episode, Baptie outlines what sets Channel Focus apart from other industry events, with a particular focus on the annual flagship event in Dana Point, California. This event is designed with the specific needs of attendees in mind, offering carefully curated content, straightforward discussions, and actionable takeaways. The goal is to equip channel leaders with practical strategies they can implement in their own programs.

Baptie highlights the broader scope of the Channel Focus portfolio, which includes the Channel Executive Council, an exclusive forum for senior channel leaders to engage in high-level discussions about the direction of the industry, and ClubNext, which focuses on mentoring the next generation of channel leaders. Both initiatives underscore the Channel Focus commitment to fostering a robust and dynamic community.

Baptie and Walsh also discuss PartnerTechX, a new event scheduled for April 2025 that delves into the technology underpinning channel programs. The get-together will offer a fresh perspective on how to stay competitive in a rapidly changing landscape.

For those invested in the channel, this episode offers valuable insights into why the Channel Focus community continues to attract top talent and remains a vital resource for professionals at every level. Baptie’s commentary provides a clear picture of the benefits of engaging with this community and how it can drive success in channel programs.

Listeners will gain a deeper understanding of the Channel Focus community and why it remains a critical asset for those looking to stay ahead in the industry.