The Most Overlooked Issues in the Channel Today

The channel community thrives on dynamic and engaging discussions, delving deep into various strategic and operational topics, exploring challenges, and seizing opportunities. However, certain critical issues often go unnoticed amidst this bustling exchange of ideas and collaboration. Recognizing this gap, Channelnomics’ Larry Walsh engaged with various channel chiefs and thought leaders at the recent Channel Focus conference, probing into the significant but under-discussed issues within the industry.

Chapters 0:00 Start 1:12 Unconscious Bias 1:36 Balancing Compensation 1:44 Reskilling Channel Teams 2:18 Distributors Working with Cloud Service Providers 2:50 Proving & Demonstrating Channel Value 3:20 Translating Partner Experience to the Customer Experience 3:51 The True Evolution to Ecosystems

The True Evolution to Ecosystems Participants:

