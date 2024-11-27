The PC Recovery, Driven by AI, Remains Elusive

- November 27, 2024
- Posted by: Larry Walsh
- Category: Analyst Notes
Weak PC sales in the third quarter are signaling that the anticipated PC refresh cycle won't materialize until 2025. The main challenge? A failure to demonstrate the value of AI in PCs.
At the start of 2024, analysts forecasted modest growth in PC sales. IDC projected a 3% increase, fueled by the release of AI-enabled and -optimized devices and the end of life for Windows 10. A stronger 7% uptick was predicted for 2025, driven by the same factors. But these optimistic projections overlook a core issue: Channel partners and their customers remain unconvinced about the benefits of AI-powered PCs.
Despite early hopes, PC sales have remained underwhelming. Dell reported a 1% decline in PC revenue for the third quarter, while HP saw only a modest 2% gain. For two of the largest PC vendors globally, these results point to a significant gap in market readiness. Channel partners, ...
