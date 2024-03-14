The Scoop from Channel Partners Expo

Amy Henderson of Channelnomics has the scoop on all the issues being discussed at the annual Channel Partners Expo in Las Vegas.

The Channel Partners Expo consistently attracts a vast assembly of vendors and partners from a broad spectrum of the industry. As is the case in many such gatherings, the subject of artificial intelligence (AI) commands a significant portion of the discourse. However, AI is far from being the sole focal point stirring interest among the attendees. Key topics being explored include strategies for engaging the forthcoming generation of consumers, the influence of digital marketplaces on channel dynamics, and prognostications regarding the economic climate for the year 2024. In the midst of this bustling exchange of ideas, Larry Walsh connects with Amy Henderson, who’s in Las Vegas to get the scoop on what’s happening with all the vendors and partners at the event.