Top 10 Current and Future AI Vendors in the Channel

Channelnomics research reveals that Microsoft, AWS, Google, and others lead the list of AI vendors currently working with and attracting partners to their channel ranks.

The artificial intelligence (AI) era may still be in its beginning stages, but the channel is already deeply engaged in AI technologies, with 51% of partners worldwide calling themselves “skilled experts” and 88% planning to expand AI products and services in their portfolio in 2024.

Resellers, integrators, and service providers have established relationships with vendors leading the way into the AI revolution, and they’re looking to expand those relationships to new vendors that can add to their AI capabilities.

Channelnomics surveyed nearly 500 partners worldwide about their AI practices, capabilities, and relationships. Through our research, we captured a snapshot of the current top ...