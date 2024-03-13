Top Challenges Facing Partners in 2024

Download PDF

On paper, 2024 appears promising for the technology sector and its associated channels. Forecasts suggest growth in global IT expenditure, cloud computing services, business software sales, and even the hardware segment.

But despite the optimistic financial projections for 2024, the channel faces significant hurdles. Rising interest rates, inflation, and uncertain economic policies are weighing down partner optimism, even in the face of increasing spending, and partners are grappling with various operational challenges that hinder their performance and overall efficiency.

In this report, Channelnomics looks at the top challenges facing partners and provides vendor and channel leaders with insights and prescriptive guidance on what they can do to mitigate the impact on partner performance. ...