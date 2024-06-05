Partners’ Top Sources for Market and Economic Trends

Partners are gravitating to economic think tanks and professional journals over traditional tech sources for insights and guidance.

Every company is becoming a technology company. Boards of directors are mandating that their management teams create artificial intelligence strategies. Old industries are looking to leverage technology to optimize and improve their operational processes and outputs. And the technology industry — across the board — is looking to spread its products and influence into every sector of the economy. Above all this, businesses are governed by economic trends.

At the same time, economies around the world are changing. The economic centers of gravity are shifting from New York and London to Dubai, Singapore, and Shanghai. Supply chains are changing because of geopolitical tensions and conflict hotspots. And inflation and interest rates are weighing on business ...