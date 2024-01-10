Top Risks for Channel Leaders in 2024

Shifting market dynamics, supply-chain disruptions, and economic uncertainties are just some of the issues facing channel sales leaders.

By T.C. Doyle

Channel sales leaders face a variety of risks in 2024. Addressing these risks proactively is crucial for sustaining successful partnerships and achieving business objectives.

To help you prepare for what lies ahead, Channelnomics has identified significant risks that channel professionals will likely encounter in the months ahead, as well as ideas to help overcome them.

From our “15 Must-Watch Channel Trends in 2024” report, we identify three key risks:

Over-relying on too few partners

Not properly preparing for industry and channel consolidation

Carrying financial burdens that could be offloaded to distributors

Our channel trends report offers detailed information on how to mitigate these challenges. Separat...