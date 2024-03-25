Top Technology Practices in the Channel in 2024

Cloud computing, security, and domains related to artificial intelligence dominate the technology practices developed and offered by partners.



Cloud computing and security persist as primary technologies around which partners are establishing their practices. Nevertheless, the investment areas chosen by partners are increasingly indicative of the rising prominence and impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on the channel environment.

In the annual Channel Forecast survey conducted by Channelnomics, the leading technology practices among partners were evaluated. A practice, as defined in this context, is a concentration area in which the partner has refined repeatable sales and operational processes, thereby achieving an expertise level beyond mere product reselling and order fulfillment.

Cloud computing emerges as the most widespread technology practice among partners, e...