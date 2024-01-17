Download PDF

Tracing Money Flows Through Hyperscaler Marketplaces

A transformational market shift is underway, reshaping how technology products and services are purchased by B2B buyers. Hyperscalers — a term used to describe large cloud service providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) — have evolved from offering applications complementary to their infrastructure and platforms to becoming a growing and vibrant new indirect route to market.

Many vendors ask how money flows through hyperscaler marketplaces and who bears the cost of the transactions. In this Channelnomics primer, we’ll explain how the transaction process works, how hyperscalers process payments, and how vendors and their partners get paid....