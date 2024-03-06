Understanding Channel Economics & Partner Profit Models

Channelnomics iQ Exclusive

An in-depth explanation of how partners profit from and monetize relationships with vendors, and how vendors can maximize the relationship.

The channel is a means of scaling sales coverage and capacity. This video by Channelnomics offers a comprehensive analysis of how channel partnerships are pivotal in scaling sales coverage and capacity for vendors.

It underscores how vendors, by collaborating with partners, can shift from a direct, one-to-one customer relationship to a broader, one-to-many model through networks of resellers, integrators, and service providers. This strategy, often more economical than direct selling, is intricately analyzed with a focus on understanding the profitability for partners.

Channelnomics specializes in dissecting the nuances of channel economics, partner profit and business models. The video provides an in-depth look at ...