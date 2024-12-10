Understanding Hyperscalers’ Spending Commitments

Download the PDF

The major cloud service providers — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure — offer businesses preferential pricing through structured long-term spending agreements. Under these agreements, customers commit to a minimum annual spend that they can fulfill either through direct cloud service usage or by purchasing third-party solutions from the provider’s marketplace.

Understanding cloud providers’ commitment programs is critical, as the specific rules and restrictions around each can materially impact a vendor’s marketplace strategy and success.

This primer analyzes the commitment policies of AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure, highlighting key differences and providing strategic guidance for vendors navigating these marketplace ecosystems.

...