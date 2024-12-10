Understanding Hyperscalers’ Spending Commitments

- December 10, 2024
- Posted by: Larry Walsh
- Category: Primers
Download the PDF
The major cloud service providers — Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure — offer businesses preferential pricing through structured long-term spending agreements. Under these agreements, customers commit to a minimum annual spend that they can fulfill either through direct cloud service usage or by purchasing third-party solutions from the provider’s marketplace.
Understanding cloud providers’ commitment programs is critical, as the specific rules and restrictions around each can materially impact a vendor’s marketplace strategy and success.
This primer analyzes the commitment policies of AWS, Google Cloud, and Azure, highlighting key differences and providing strategic guidance for vendors navigating these marketplace ecosystems.
...
This article is exclusive to Channelnomics IQ members. Please sign in above to read.
If you are not a member, but would like to become one, please contact us or email info@channelnomics.com to learn more.