The Value of Distribution

Despite the critical role played by distribution in the channel ecosystem, friction exists between distributors, vendors, and partners. Vendors often question the value and cost of distribution; partners wrestle with sourcing products through multiple distributors; and distributors are often frustrated by the lack of awareness and understanding of their capabilities.

To better understand these dynamics, Channelnomics and the Global Technology Distribution Council (GTDC) surveyed vendors and partners in North America and Europe on their experiences with distributors. The intent was to identify and understand the perception of distribution’s value.

This report by Channelnomics, combining survey results and additional research, illustrates the evolution of distribution’s role from underrated to essential in channel and GTM strategies.