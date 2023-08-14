Microsoft Focuses on Partners to Power AI Innovation

- August 14, 2023
- Posted by: lmwalsh
- Categories: Business plans, Featured, Industry Trends
No Comments
New programs consolidate resources, but complexity persists across Microsoft’s multifaceted partner ecosystem.
By Larry Walsh
Microsoft is pressing multiple AI-related initiatives that have significant implications for its global army of technology and channel partners. The major pushes have included the introduction of Bing Chat Enterprise, pricing details for Microsoft 365 Copilot, the expansion of Azure OpenAI Service, and the launch of the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program.