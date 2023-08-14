Veritas Bets on Expanding in Crowded MSP Segment

- August 14, 2023
- Posted by: lmwalsh
- Categories: Business plans, Featured, Industry Trends
No Comments
Data protection vendor’s new program appeals to channel partners already cutting down vendor relationships and consolidating their technology stacks.
By Larry Walsh
Veritas recently launched a new managed service provider (MSP) program to gain share in the attractive but increasingly competitive service channel. The program offers incentives, enablement, and resources to accelerate Veritas adoption through cloud service providers.
