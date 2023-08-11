Channelnomics

Vodafone Taps AppDirect for North America Expansion

  • August 11, 2023
  • Posted by: lmwalsh
Deal highlights growing role of digital platforms and TSBs as essential sales channels.

By Larry Walsh

Vodafone Business, the European telecommunications giant, selected AppDirect to expand its North America coverage and market share. The agreement highlights the growing importance of digital marketplaces and technology services brokers (TSBs) as go-to-market channels for service-based vendors.

Read the rest of this article at our CiQ page

Not a CiQ member? click here.


