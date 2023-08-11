Vodafone Taps AppDirect for North America Expansion

- August 11, 2023
Deal highlights growing role of digital platforms and TSBs as essential sales channels.
By Larry Walsh
Vodafone Business, the European telecommunications giant, selected AppDirect to expand its North America coverage and market share. The agreement highlights the growing importance of digital marketplaces and technology services brokers (TSBs) as go-to-market channels for service-based vendors.
