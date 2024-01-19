Wall Street Credits Partners for Lifting Nutanix

Amid the disruptions in the legacy VMware channel following the acquisition by Broadcom, one investor sees Nutanix gaining with the help of affected resellers.

By Larry Walsh

Broadcom wasted no time in reshaping the VMware channel to align with its go-to-market vision, altering the nature and structure of its relationships with thousands of the virtualization software vendor's resellers. Competitors are making a lot of noise to attract these partners to their ranks, and at least one Wall Street investor sees this as potentially paying dividends.

William Blair, an investment research firm, upgraded Nutanix stock to “outperform” following conversations with resellers. These discussions revealed that the disruption caused by Broadcom is opening new opportunities for Nutanix.

"The disruption in the infrastructure software space, stemming from Broadcom’s recent acquisition of VMware...