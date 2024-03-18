Westcon: Partners Challenged in Leveraging Data

A study by international distributor Westcon-Comstor finds partners are challenged in managing and applying data to generate actionable business intelligence.

By Larry Walsh

It's become cliché to say data is the new oil, the fuel of business that will supercharge growth and profitability. For years, vendors and channel advocates (including Channelnomics) have touted the value of data and analytics in driving better partner performance.

Data analytics offer a simple proposition: The more and better data you have, the more reliable the intelligence, which leads to better business decision-making with lower risks.

Westcon-Comstor, a distributor serving multiple markets worldwide, surveyed more than 500 partners in nine countries — Australia, Denmark, Indonesia, Kenya, Nigeria, Norway, South Africa, Sweden, and the United Kingdom — on their perceptions of the importance of data to ...