What Does Wellness Mean in The Channel?

In Chicago at Catalyst 2024, Amy Henderson describes what “wellness” means in the channel today for both channel individuals and partner programs.

Channelnomics attended Partnership Leaders’ Catalyst 2024 in Chicago on Aug. 14-16, an event that brought together channel thought leaders from some of the largest technology companies in the United States and abroad. The main theme was wellness as it pertains to the channel.

The question on everyone’s mind: “What does wellness look like?” Amy Henderson, vice president of client relations at Channelnomics, breaks down the topics discussed and best practices for incorporating wellness into channel programs.