Zebra Enabling Partners for Growth in 2024

Businesses are beginning to resume investments in infrastructure and automation, anticipating growth potential in 2024 and beyond. This shift indicates a need for systems that enhance productivity and ensure substantial returns on investment. Zebra Technologies, a leading manufacturer of mobile devices, scanners, and robotics, is well-positioned to capitalize on these opportunities. The company is actively working to empower its partner ecosystem to meet current and future technology demands. In this special edition of In the Margins, Larry Walsh discusses with Zebra’s executives Mike Mughetto, Mauricio Lopez, and Caryn Scherer how Zebra is collaborating with partners to foster growth.