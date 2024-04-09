Zebra Launches Partner Sustainability Recognition Program

New initiative provides partners with resources and support to demonstrate their sustainability practices and capabilities.

By Larry Walsh

Zebra Technologies launched the "Sustainability Partner Recognition Program," an initiative designed to acknowledge channel partners that implement Zebra solutions to help customers achieve sustainable business outcomes. The program was designed to meet the growing demand by end-user customers for digital and automation solutions that drive environmental, social and governance (ESG) objectives.

The program is open to all Zebra PartnerConnect hardware partners and independent software vendors (ISV) globally. Qualifying partners must demonstrate a minimum of three new sustainability solution deployments. They must also commit to ongoing support for customers' sustainability performance and align with best practices. In return, participating partn...