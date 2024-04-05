How Are Your Partners Equipped For Your Ecosystem?

Amy Henderson of Channelnomics drives home the importance of tailoring your ecosystem to what your partners need to successfully help the end customer.

One of the most common misconceptions surrounding the term “ecosystem” is that it’s new and replacing traditional channels. That is simply not true. Ecosystems have been around as part of the sales motion for much longer than channels, if not longer. By definition, any go-to-market (GTM) activity involving three or more parties constitutes an ecosystem. There are numerous types of ecosystems out there depending on the selling motion, whether it’s a Simple Ecosystem, Collaborative Ecosystem, Bundled Ecosystem, etc. They all share one common denominator: the end customer. How is your ecosystem addressing the end customer’s needs? It’s also crucial to ensure that your partners are equipped to contribute effectively to your ecosystem.

According to a recent report published by Channelnomics: Most Important Channel Program Attributes in the Channel in 2024, the most important channel program attributes sought by partners were: percentage of recurring revenue, technical training programs, and market development funds (MDF). What’s driving these areas of interest? Technology. According to another recent piece by Channelnomics, titled “Top Technology Practices in the Channel in 2024,” Cloud computing, Security (data, infrastructure, cloud), and Application development ranked as the top three. The technology landscape within the channel ecosystem is undergoing a significant transformation influenced by the rise of cloud computing and the need for comprehensive security solutions. So, how are you effectively equipping and training your partners to contribute to your ecosystem? Does your program take these elements into account?

In our latest “In the Margins” episode, Amy Henderson, VP of client relations, discusses these points along with best practices on how to prepare your partners effectively for your ecosystem.