Take a Breath and Listen to Your Partners

Partners are independent companies, but they also have a vested interest in their vendors’ success. It’s imperative for vendors to not just broadcast information to partners but also take time to listen to them and get their feedback.

In the indirect go-to-market ecosystem, vendors often perceive themselves as the dominant force. They control the product, have more significant financial resources, and typically enjoy greater brand recognition than their partners. This perceived superiority often leads vendors to shape go-to-market strategies and partnership decisions primarily based on their own priorities and expectations. Unfortunately, this top-down approach can sometimes result in the oversight of partner perspectives, which can have significant consequences for the overall success of the partnership.

The imbalance in influence between vendors and their partners is not just about power dynamics; it’s also about the potential for missed opportunities. Vendors, in their pursuit of growth and market penetration, might focus too heavily on their immediate goals, such as increasing sales volume or expanding into new markets. While these objectives are undoubtedly important, they must be balanced with a genuine understanding of the partner ecosystem. After all, partners are the ones on the front lines, interacting directly with customers and executing the strategies that vendors set in motion. Ignoring their insights can lead to strategies that are misaligned with market realities.

The importance of partner feedback and transparency was highlighted at this year’s VMware Explore event — the first under Broadcom’s ownership — where Broadcom held its first partner advisory board (PAB) since the acquisition. The event served as a critical moment for VMware, a company with a long history of partner engagement, to reaffirm its commitment to its ecosystem under new leadership. Broadcom, known for its aggressive acquisition strategy, has historically focused on driving operational efficiencies and maximizing returns on investment. However, the question on everyone’s mind at VMware Explore was how this approach would translate to VMware’s extensive partner network.

Channelnomics CEO Larry Walsh offered key insights on the dynamics between vendors and partners, particularly in the context of Broadcom’s acquisition of VMware. According to Walsh, the event underscored the necessity for vendors to communicate their strategies clearly and to actively seek and incorporate partner feedback. This is especially important during periods of transition, such as mergers or acquisitions, when the future can seem uncertain for many partners.

Partners, while generally loyal to the brands they represent, can become disillusioned if they feel marginalized or undervalued. This disillusionment can manifest as reduced enthusiasm for selling a vendor’s products, slower execution of go-to-market strategies, or even the erosion of the relationship altogether. To prevent this, Walsh argues that vendors must prioritize maintaining open lines of communication with their partners. This involves more than just issuing periodic updates or holding annual partner summits. It requires a continuous dialogue in which partner concerns are acknowledged and their suggestions are seriously considered.

Moreover, transparency in decision-making is crucial. Partners are more likely to align with a vendor’s strategic direction if they understand the rationale behind decisions, especially those that directly impact their business. This transparency builds trust, which is the foundation of any successful partnership.

The lessons from VMware Explore are clear: Vendors need to listen to their partners, gather their feedback, and maintain transparency throughout the decision-making process. As the IT landscape continues to evolve, the vendors that succeed will be those that recognize their partners aren’t just channels for distribution but vital contributors to their overall strategy. By fostering a culture of collaboration and mutual respect, vendors can ensure that their go-to-market strategies are both effective and sustainable in the long term.