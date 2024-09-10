Top Hyperscaler Marketplaces Partners Are Using in 2024

A Channelnomics survey highlights the leading hyperscaler marketplaces where partners are sourcing products and driving technology sales for their customers.

The cloud marketplace landscape continues to evolve, and partners increasingly recognize the importance of aligning with top hyperscaler platforms to drive business growth. A significant surge in partner investments in marketplaces has solidified these platforms as a critical component of the channel’s strategy.

In 2024, partner investments in marketplace sales and collaborations with hyperscalers saw a remarkable 340% increase. According to a Channelnomics survey, 44% of partners indicated that expanding marketplace investments is a top priority this year. This shift is no longer a future prediction; it’s an undeniable reality that partners are leveraging hyperscaler marketplaces more than ever to expand their offerings and better ...