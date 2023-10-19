CCC RECAP: Partners Say Programs Are Too Complex

Ease of doing business is more important than profit potential for most partners.

New Channelnomics analysis confirms what we’ve been saying for years: When it comes to partner engagement and program participation, ease of doing business (EODB) trumps revenue potential. In other words, if you want to be a preferred vendor for channel partners, it’s more important to make your programs and policies understandable than it is to tantalize them with promises of rich rewards.

During the Channelnomics Community Call in October, CEO Larry Walsh and Vice President of Professional Services Bryn Nettesheim walked attendees through our latest analysis of data, culled from more than 200,000 partner satisfaction records. The results of our work are showcased in a new Channelnomics report, Ease of Doing Business: A High-Value Influencer. This report delves deep into the factors that underscore t...