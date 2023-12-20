CCC RECAP: The Economic State of the Channel

The 2024 outlook holds promise, but stubbornly high interest rates weigh down tech market.

By T.C. Doyle

During the Dec. 19 Channelnomics Community Call, CEO Larry Walsh said growth in the IT sector is likely to outpace growth in the general economy but will continue to be impeded by interest rates and other factors before picking up in 2025.

Other mitigating factors that will challenge channel professionals:

CIOs continue to defer new IT investments.

Businesses are experiencing change fatigue.

More resources are being invested in consolidation and optimization to maximize returns.

There’s general uncertainty due to the war in Ukraine, fighting in Gaza, and upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Walsh also noted that AI, one of the most talked-about technology innovations of 2023, is actually dampening IT spending as customers struggle to formulate their str...