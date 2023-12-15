2023: A CiQ Year in Review

These reports, primers, and analyst notes are worth another look.

By T.C. Doyle

Channelnomics produced a lot of great content for subscribers in 2023. We covered the rapidly changing economy, offered insights on implementing partner program best practices, and examined the finer points of partner business models and trends.

Specifically, we produced guides to help vendors evaluate different go-to-market (GTM) business models, a report on how tech vendors are extending corporate sustainability efforts to their partner networks and programs, and a primer on the pros and cons of offering partners incumbency protection in key customer accounts.

Here’s a recap of a dozen highlights from 2023.

THE ECONOMY

Report:

The Ghost of Robinson-Patman Haunts the Channel

The little-known Robinson-Patman Act of 1936 states that suppliers must sell “products” to all customers ...