Channelnomics Announces CiQ Aspire

Offers free, unparalleled access to resources and comprehensive support for channel professionals in transition.

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. – June 12, 2024 – Channelnomics, a leading provider of consulting, research, and market intelligence services, has announced the availability of CiQ Aspire. This free resource, an addition to the Channelnomics IQ (CiQ) program, gives channel professionals between jobs access to research, market trends, and support from Channelnomics experts.

Over the past year, vendors have been realigning and reorganizing their channel and go-to-market organizations. As a result, many channel professionals have found themselves out of work. Some, struggling to find the next career opportunity that aligns with their skills and experiences, need to reskill and expand their knowledge to meet the expectations of vendors.

“We’re getting messages every day from good, experienced channel professionals looking for insights and support to help them prepare for their next career opportunity,” said Maddie Frank, director of the CiQ program. “We created CiQ Aspire as a free resource that provides channel job seekers with the support they need in their search, interviews, and onboarding for success in their next role.”

CiQ Aspire, an exclusive program, is open to a select group of channel job seekers who have held senior director positions or higher within the past three months of their application and are actively looking for new positions in the channel ecosystem. Certain terms, conditions, and exclusions apply.

Through CiQ Aspire, channel job seekers receive comprehensive support, including access to all Channelnomics research, analyses, insights, and best practices; flexible one-on-one consulting with Channelnomics experts; notices of career opportunities registered with Channelnomics; video and social promotions to aid in job searches; and expert reviews and feedback on résumés.

“The market is changing rapidly. Vendors are seeking more than just channel professionals with experience. They want people who understand the evolving market and channel dynamics,” said Channelnomics CEO Larry Walsh. “CiQ Aspire helps inform and prepare channel job seekers with the insights they need to stand out in the crowded labor pool.”

Click here to learn more about CiQ Aspire. Those seeking to participate in the program may apply by e-mailing sales@channelnomics.com.

