Cloud, AI Power Microsoft’s Monster Quarter

Tech giant’s impressive growth showcases sustained momentum, with partners poised to benefit from its integrated cloud strategy.

By Larry Walsh

Microsoft’s impressive first-quarter (July-September) performance shows the tech giant firing on all cylinders. Cloud services continue to drive Microsoft’s growth and create new partner opportunities.

With Azure revenue growth accelerating to 29% and Dynamics 365 up to 28%, Microsoft’s commercial cloud business is growing rapidly. This quarter’s strong cloud metrics weren’t a fluke. They reflect Microsoft’s sustained innovation and execution in cloud computing services and co-selling with independent software vendors (ISVs) through its cloud marketplace.

What’s powering this momentum? AI capabilities like OpenAI services on Azure are attracting new customers. Azure Arc is simplifying hybrid cloud management for over 21,000 organizatio...