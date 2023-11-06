Laws and Regulations That Govern Channel Sales

Download PDF





The technology industry is often seen as one of the last remaining Wild West zones of American business. In key tranches of technology, few regulations apply. (This helps explain why so many politicians, business leaders, and social observers are concerned about AI.)

Perceptions aside, there are many laws, regulations, and court cases that influence or govern doing business with partners in the United States. They cover vitally important areas, including fair competition, privacy, and intellectual property. In many instances, these legal guardrails are complex and multifaceted, spanning constitutional, statutory, administrative, and case law.

To help channel practitioners familiarize themselves with these legal frameworks, Channelnomics has assembled this overview.