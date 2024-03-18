Partner Plans for Growing Through M&A Surge in 2024

More partners are looking at M&A deals as a means to grow revenue, acquire talent, and keep up with the pace of technology change.

Interest rates remain stubbornly high, making the cost of borrowing expensive. However, the same economic conditions are putting pressure on business valuations, making it more affordable for companies to acquire others.

Depressed valuations across the channel are driving renewed interest in mergers and acquisitions as a growth strategy.

According to the Channelnomics 2024 Channel Forecast study, 40% of surveyed partners said they were planning to expand their businesses through M&A, nearly doubling the number from 2023.

While a significant number of partners are shopping for complementary businesses to buy, the rate still falls below the number of partners considering M&A growth strategies in 2021 and 2022. Again, the cost of borrow...