ServiceNow Introduces New Partner Specializations

The new designations intend to provide select partners with the ability to differentiate themselves in vendors' ecosystems.

By Larry Walsh

ServiceNow, a leader in IT operations management (ITOM) and other digital workflow systems, has introduced three new partner program specializations as part of its evolution from a channel program into an ecosystem model, aiming to unlock opportunities for its resellers. Announced at its annual Partner Kickoff event in Las Vegas, ServiceNow unveiled three new specializations: Service Operations, Serve the Customer, and Power the Employee, set to launch in the second quarter of 2024. This initiative aligns with ServiceNow's broader strategy to deepen market penetration and improve service delivery quality through its partners.

The specializations are designed to cater to distinct needs. The Service Operations Specialization focuses on optimizing...