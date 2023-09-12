Welcoming Fresh Faces to the Channelnomics Team

We’ve added four fantastic channel pros to expand our capabilities as part of our ongoing strategic initiatives.

By Larry Walsh

Change is often the catalyst for growth, and at Channelnomics, we’re embracing this change with open arms. We’re excited to introduce you to the latest additions to our team, and they’re all set to transform the way we operate and deliver our services. These new team members are pivotal to our ambitious plan to unveil groundbreaking offerings in the upcoming fourth quarter.

Alissa Plumley, the Channel Maestro

Our new senior director of business development & channel marketing came to us from Citrix, where she was a channel marketing manager. With years of experience in channel operations and marketing, she’s built a repertoire of skills that make her a formidable asset. Her expertise in working with vendors and partners is unparalleled.

Alissa will drive our industry relationships, helping us forge new connections and strengthen existing ones. Her mission includes developing innovative products and services that will elevate our client experience. Our go-to expert on all things channel marketing is based in Denver.

Alissa’s arrival sets the stage for Channelnomics to thrive in an ever-evolving industry. Her experience and vision will steer our ship toward new horizons.

Kevin Rhone, the Strategy Whisperer

Kevin, a channel strategy and development veteran, needs no introduction. He’s held key roles at the Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), IPED (The Channel Company), and Partner Path. He’s a bona fide expert on channel routes to market, operations, and programs.

Kevin’s role as senior director of strategy & consulting services is one of paramount importance. He’ll be charting our strategic course, helping us navigate the complex terrain of the industry. His sage advice will be invaluable as we aim to develop and optimize channel strategies that drive growth and success.

Kevin calls Massachusetts home, and we’re proud to have him as a part of our team. His strategic insights will be the guiding star that helps Channelnomics and our clients reach new heights.

Maddie Frank, the Engagement Orchestrator

A hidden gem in the channel community, Maddie joins Channelnomics as the associate director of the CiQ program. Maddie most recently worked at Baptie & Company, the masterminds behind the Channel Focus conference. In her previous role, she honed the art of marketing and client engagement — a skill set she’s now bringing to our CiQ program.

Maddie’s mission is to ensure that our CiQ members receive nothing short of white-glove support. She’s the captain of CiQ activities and the guardian of client engagements. Based in Denver, Maddie is on a mission to make sure our clients receive the highest level of support and engagement possible.

Her dedication to client engagement is like a breath of fresh air, and her enthusiasm for providing top-notch support will be the cornerstone of our CiQ program’s success.

Steven Herndon, the Sales Dynamo

Steven is a rising star in sales and business development. With his impressive track record at Mindmatrix and TD Synnex, Steven has sharpened his skills in account management and new business operations.

In his role as sales representative, he’s here to ensure that our clients receive the exceptional service they deserve. To do that, he’ll leverage his wealth of experience. His responsibilities include overseeing account management and spearheading new business operations, and he’s poised to make waves in Pittsburgh.

These four remarkable individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise that will empower Channelnomics to strengthen industry relationships, innovate with new products and services, offer expert consulting services, and provide top-tier support through our CiQ program.

This is the beginning of an exciting chapter for Channelnomics, and we’re eager to unveil our game-changing offerings in the fourth quarter. These team additions represent our unwavering commitment to growth and delivering unparalleled value to our clients. Stay tuned for more updates.

Larry Walsh is the CEO, chief analyst, and founder of Channelnomics. He’s an expert on the development and execution of channel programs, disruptive sales models, and growth strategies for companies worldwide. Follow him on Twitter at @lmwalsh_CN.