Dell Focuses on Future Tech, Collaboration With Program Update

New enhancements focus on AI, edge computing, and increased incentives, aiming to boost partner engagement and prepare for next-gen tech advancements.

By Larry Walsh

The announcement of enhancements to its channel program shows Dell Technologies envisioning greater collaboration with its partners. The company is making efforts to enable resellers and integrators for next-generation technologies and incentivize the sale of legacy but necessary infrastructure and productivity products.

Dell isn't changing any basic tenets of its partner program, which generates more than 50%, or over $50 billion, annually. The tier structure and core participation requirements remain relatively unchanged. Dell is enhancing access to infrastructure products and skills training to enable partners to capitalize better on emerging technologies and services such as artificia...