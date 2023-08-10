Dell Shifts Majority of Storage Sales to Partners

- August 10, 2023
The strategic move aims to incentivize the channel to increase sales in a sluggish market.
By Larry Walsh
Dell has announced its new “partner-first strategy for storage,” which commits 99% of Dell storage sales to partners. This is a significant shift for Dell, traditionally viewed as a company focused on direct, in-house sales.
