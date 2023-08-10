Channelnomics

Dell Shifts Majority of Storage Sales to Partners

  • August 10, 2023
  • Posted by: lmwalsh
  • Categories: Business plans, Current Trends, Featured, Industry Trends
No Comments

The strategic move aims to incentivize the channel to increase sales in a sluggish market.

By Larry Walsh

Dell has announced its new “partner-first strategy for storage,” which commits 99% of Dell storage sales to partners. This is a significant shift for Dell, traditionally viewed as a company focused on direct, in-house sales.

Want to hear more on this topic? Click here to visit our CiQ page.

Not a CiQ member? click here.


This website uses cookies and asks your personal data to enhance your browsing experience.
Ok, I agree Privacy Policy