Money Isn’t Always the Biggest Partner Motivator

True channel professionals understand the power that partners bring to the go-to-market equation. However, many also believe motivating and shaping partner behavior involves offering monetary rewards and incentives. In other words, they perceive partners as driven solely by financial gain. In reality, partners are often motivated by their overall partner experience, particularly regarding the ease of doing business.

New research from Channelnomics shows that partner programs with less friction tend to perform better and make partners more optimistic about growth prospects compared to complex and challenging programs. The correlations make it clear that maximizing returns from partners requires simpler, frictionless programs. Conversely, programs that are more intricate and difficult to navigate also become more costly for vendors in terms of compensation and incentives.

