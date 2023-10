Vendor departs from channel norms with shift away from discounts, embracing back-end rebates and sales incentives.

By Larry Walsh

Palo Alto Networks is rolling out major enhancements to partner profitability and predictability as part of its drive to incentivize partners to sell more products across its cybersecurity portfolio. The extensive update to the NextWave Partner Program includes two significant changes that aim to boost partner earnings through rebates and sales incentives.

The ...