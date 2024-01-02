The 2024 Channelnomics Agenda

With the turning of the calendar, 2023 is officially behind us and we’re off and running in 2024. Channelnomics views 2024 as a transitional year that will see continued challenges by economic headwinds and uncertainty. Nevertheless, 2024 opens new opportunities driven by technologies and go-to-market resources such as artificial intelligence, ecosystems, marketplaces, and services. Channelnomics has a full 2024 agenda, filled with new research, best practices and insights, all designed to raise the level of understanding of channel issues and help vendors achieve higher levels of success with their partners. Here’s what we’re thinking.