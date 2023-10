Special-pricing opportunities address some limitations of marketplace transactions.

B2B marketplaces are growing in terms of size, influence, and capabilities. Next year, sales are expected to reach $3.6 trillion globally. One estimate says 30% of all B2B transactions worldwide will be attributable to a marketplace.

Many factors are driving this growth, including convenience, price competitiveness, and demographic change. (Among millennials, for example, 97% buy primarily through marketplace...